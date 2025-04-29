No wiggle room for council following €8 million payout

The 36 landowners who currently own sections of the Cliffs of Moher Trail will not accept anything less than a “fair and reasonable payment” for access to their land, according to CEO of the Clare Local Development Company (CLDC), Doirin Graham.

Her comments were made following the revelation last week that Clare County Council paid more than €8 million for two farms located close to the Cliffs of Moher Visitors Experience.

The purchase of the land, which is understood to amount to some 54 acres, gave a return to the two landowners of around €147,000 per acre.

“Given the headlines in the media around the resources that have already been spent [€8million paid by Clare County Council for lands close to the Cliffs of Moher], I think it is going to be very difficult to explain to the farmers why they can’t get a fair and reasonable payment for their trail access,” Ms Graham told The Clare Champion.

“I don’t think any of the landowners on the trail expect to be paid that level of money [€147,000 per acre] for their length of trail.

“What is suggested in the Tobin Report is that all land from the trail to the cliff edge would be taken.

“In some cases the trail is very close to the cliff edge, but there are other sections of the trail which are further inland and more land is potentially being taken from the landowner. It is a much bigger issue for those landowners.

“I don’t think that any of the landowners expect to be paid what was paid for those farms that have been purchased by the council.

“But I think that they will expect that the council will come up with something that is reasonable and fair.

“It is going to be very hard for the council to turn around to the farmers and say that they don’t have the money to pay a fair price.

“The landowners will be fair. All of those farmers are in schemes, in CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) schemes, they understand the level of payment which is fair.

“The IFA do as well. To say that there isn’t any money there to pay landowners isn’t going to be accepted.”

At present it is unclear what form an agreement between landowners and Clare County Council might take.

Ms Graham believes that farmers deserve to be paid “a lot more” than they currently are under the National Walks Scheme.

“The council also has far greater resources to pay farmers for access to their land than we [CLDC] have under the walks scheme,” she said.

“The payments are very small under the walks scheme, the council have the resources to pay them [the farmers] a lot more, which is what they deserve in our view.”

In May of last year, a Belgian medical student fell from the 700-foot-high cliff when the group she was travelling with tried to walk around another group on the trail.

In late July, a young boy who was travelling in Ireland with his parents, also fell to his death from the trail.

The Cliffs of Moher Trail was effectively closed in August of last year when a Sport Ireland audit found significant safety issues on the walking route.

While some sections of the trail have since been opened, it is impossible to walks the full length of the northern or southern sections of the trail.

The trail is located in a Special Area of Conservation and a critical nesting habitat for many coastal birds. Repairs on the trail must be done outside of the nesting season.