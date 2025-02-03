‘No substantial progress’ made towards reopening trail

Serious concerns have been raised over the lack of progress made to re-open the Cliffs of Moher Trail, since it was closed on safety grounds last August.

The North Clare Communities Group, which represents hundreds of people in dozens of local groups across the Burren, says that “no substantial progress” has yet been made to resolve the safety concerns on the trail.

Chairperson of the group and a former Director of the European Investment Bank, Tom Barrett, says he is “very concerned” about the rate of progress, and says that it is critical for businesses that the trail is fully reopened ahead of this year’s tourism season.

“I think it is most important for the proper development of tourism in North Clare, and it is urgent, that the walk should be fully open for the 2025 season,” he said.

“For this to happen, Safety standards must be met and agreement on the establishment of a long term framework for the development of the walk that gives a fair deal to all parties concerned, including the farmers, must be made.

“The North Clare Communities Group is very concerned that, despite the issues of safety having been a very public issue since the middle of the last season, notably the tragic loss of life on the cliff last July and August, that there has been, so far, no substantial progress on resolving the safety concerns; as a result, the walk is now partially closed for safety reasons.

“This is not to say that nothing has happened, of course there has been progress, but there are still some critical issues which have not been resolved.

“It seems that the reasons for the delay are not that the problems are not known, it is negotiations between the parties are stalled to see what is the best deal that they can get done.”

The Cliffs of Moher Trail is made up of a combination of private land owned by 38 local farmers, sections of commonage, and the Cliffs of Moher Experience, which is owned by Clare County Council and is located in the centre of the walk.

It was developed by Clare County Council in co-operation with local landowners, and has been managed by the Clare Local Development Company (CLDC) since it first opened in 2013.

With the trail now getting some 400,000 users each year, massively more than had been expected, CLDC admitted in 2024 that it no longer has the capacity to manage it safely.

In August of 2024, Sport Ireland, which insures the landowners on the trail, effectively closed the trail until 78 specific safety issues were resolved.

The North Clare Communities Group has called on landowners on the trail to act in the “collective interest” to allow the trail to be reopened.

“Safety standards have been a long standing priority and challenge that has to be met, particularly as the numbers of walkers on the Cliffs has increased substantially over the years,” said Mr Barrett.

“The farmers are not just speaking as a group, each individual farmer also has to give their agreement for the safety works required to be carried out on their land.

“CLDC has made a number of public statements saying certain individual farmers have not yet allowed for remedial works to be done.

“One can understand that the farmers interests will have to be aligned with the collective interests of the community as a whole for the present impasse to be resolved.

“If some farmers decide not to have safety works done, then all farmers will lose.

“But so too will the entire tourism service industry and the economic well -being of the Community as a whole will suffer as it will not be possible to develop the walk.

“The North Clare Communities Group is very insistent that there will have to be a fair deal for all parties.

“This means not only the tourism sector in North Clare and the many people dependent on service businesses within the Community.

“The North Clare Communities Group very explicitly includes the need for a fair and reasonable deal for farmers. For the Communities of North Clare to be sustain-able, all parties must take into account how their decisions could affect others.’’

Remedial works on the Cliffs of Moher Trail can only be completed during a narrow window of time because of environmental, weather, farming and tourism considerations, and with the consent of landowners.

“It is essential that the necessary remedial works are completed during the window before the season opens and that discussions take place between all parties concerned to establish the longer term framework for the development of the cliffs walk,” said Mr Barrett.

“The development of the cliffs walk is a national tourism project rather than purely a local one. The Cliffs of Moher is an iconic national site and resolving the uncertainties concerning the development of the Walk is of national importance.

“I am in no way understating the importance of this Walk to the local economy , but this is also a national project of national importance to tourism on the Wild Atlantic Way.

“Talks about the long-term development of the walk are urgent. Clare County Council has plans for the long-term development of the visitors’ centre and this obviously should include the walk.

“The sooner works can take place the better. I have clearly heard the concerns of farmers of the potential of doing damage when land is waterlogged.

“I am equally conscious that, when people plan their holidays, and especially holidays of an extended stay rather than a day visit, they want to book far in advance.

“It is the difficult question of giving the people who need to plan the assurance that when they come in April, May and June, that they can expect the walk to be fully open.

“I am very conscious that when there were safety issues last Summer, there was no issue of the suitability of the land to do such work, because certain remedial works were done immediately.

“The question is to recognise the importance of getting the walks open and serving the needs of the local tourist sector the Wild Atlantic Way, and most importantly the commitment to develop activity-based and sustainable tourism across all of North Clare.

“The North Clare Communities Group is very supportive of the farmers, there must be a sensible and reasonable deal.

“The fact that deals have been done on a piece-meal basis in the past, perhaps made sense at the time, but now , with the benefit of hindsight, a simple approach to the overall development of the walk is what is necessary.”

In September of 2024, both councillors and the executive of Clare County Council signalled their willingness to take on a management role in the Cliffs of Moher Trail.

All of the agencies involved, Clare County Council, CLDC, Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development, are currently waiting for the first draft of the Tobin Report to be published, a consultancy report designed to develop a future management structure for the trail.

A first draft is expected later this month but the finished report way be months away.

“The North Clare Communities Group welcomes the decision of Clare County Council last September to go into discussions about the long-term development and management of the cliffs walk, as it is likely to be a major expenditure as well as something that requires long-term commitment and development,” said Mr Barrett.

“The farmers have indicated that they want long-term agreements. If you want long term agree-ments, you have to have partners who will be there in the long term. CLDC’s mandate is different as it has to be renewed every few years.

“The Tobin Report is still not in the public domain. That was to propose a scenario for the future development of the walk and a scenario for who would be responsible for the development.

“It seems to me that the issue about who will be responsible for development has been resolved in principle as CLDC and Clare County Council have both publicly confirmed that Clare County Council are the sole party that has the resources; the mandate and the willingness to collaborate with the farmers; the tourism sector and the local Communities to take it forward.”