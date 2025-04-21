No love lost between councillors and former Green minister

The departure of Eamon Ryan (GP) from Government is broadly seen as a welcome development by Clare County Councillors, with several advocating that after the former Minister for Transport’s departure, the Northern Distributor Road be progressed.

At Monday’s Council meeting, Sinn Féin’s James Ryan put forward a motion that the Council “push for the continuance of the Northern Distributor Road from Knockalisheen to the University of Limerick Road exit as it represents a key strategic route that is going to service the county of Clare.”

A reply to his motion from Senior Engineer John Leahy said the Council are already doing what was sought.

“Clare County Council is actively advocating that this project be put back on the agenda at government department level. The Management Team recently met with our Oireachtas members and the urgency to have this proposal included in a review of the National Development Plan (NDP) was discussed. Unfortunately, the proposed Limerick Northern Distributor Road scheme was not included in the current Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS) and therefore will not receive the necessary Dept of Transport funding to progress to Phase 2 currently.

“However, the proposed route corridor is safeguarded in both the Clare County Council and the Limerick City & County Council Development Plans should funding become available.”

Councillor Ryan said the Northern Distributor Road is vital to the area he represents.

“The Northern Distributor is very important for a large part of Co Clare, much beyond basic traffic in some of the smaller areas. Its required to allow for the flow of traffic from even Ennis and Shannon into East Clare. A lot of housing is being planned for south and east Clare in the future and a proper entry and exit to this area is essential as well,” he said.

He said its development would be transformative for many local people. “It is extremely badly needed in the area. It would help give a more normal life to an awful lot of people. There is incredible disruption for about an hour every day because of the amount of traffic and the Killaloe bridge is going to bring in even more traffic as well, right into our area.”

The motion was supported by Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy. “I recall one day we were here and we had Minister Eamon Ryan here in this chamber. You could almost feel the disappointment when he basically said this is not to be. He is no longer there thank goodness, so now we can at least start building roads again and I think this is a pivotal piece of infrastructure for the east and south east of Co Clare.”

Councillor Michael Begley said that the exit of the former Green Party leader still leaves another obstacle. “The first problem was where the previous minister decided that phase two should not happen in his political lifetime.

“That has now ended. The second part is that the Mayor of Limerick makes it known he is totally opposed to the continuation of the Northern Distributor Road. I find it hard to understand that approach.

“I had a discussion with the man recently and he is preparing to include it in the Limerick 2050 Development Plan which will happen in about 15 years. I think that’s a scandalous approach to the traffic on the Clare side of Limerick City.”

Councillor Rachel Hartigan (FF) said that people in the area feel they need improved infrastructure and facilities.

“The sense on the ground in South East Clare is that this was an area that was developed in terms of housing; you have Westbury, Shannon Banks and Carraig Midhe, you have so many large housing developments; and there is sense that the infrastructure didn’t come to meet them.

“Or that community facilities and amenities didn’t come to meet the housing developments that are going on in the area.”