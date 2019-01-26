Home » Sports » No Joy For Clare In Semple Showdown
The Clare lads stand for the anthem before their National Hurling League game against Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.

No Joy For Clare In Semple Showdown

1,387 Views

Tipperary took the first points of the National Hurling League after a 2-16 to 1-11 win over Clare in Thurles.

Aided by a strong breeze, Tipperary raced into an early three point lead with two from Noel McGrath and one from a Seamus Callanan free. It could have been worse though, with Donal Tuohy saving from a Callanan penalty after the Tipperary captain was fouled by Jason McCarthy.

Niall Deasy opened Clare’s account with a free on 12 minutes after good work from Colin Guilfoyle, but this was cancelled out soon after as Callanan knocked over his second placed ball to leave Tipperary 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after the opening quarter.

Two more followed through Jake Morris and Alan Flynn, before a good break from Ryan Taylor created a chance for John Conlon to finish from a tight angle.

Two more Seamus Callanan frees would follow to put the Premier 0-8 to 0-2 clear, and Jake Morris added another to see the gap extend to seven.

A foul on Colin Guilfoyle led to a Clare penalty, and it was finished brilliantly by Niall Deasy to the net with a powerful low drive.

Tipperary’s response was immediate and they landed the next two points through Willie Connors and Noel McGrath to leave it Tipperary 0-11 Clare 1-2 inside the closing five minutes.

Tony Kelly angled over a brilliant score from close to the sideline to cut the gap, but this was cancelled out by Michael Breen.

Seamus Callanan slotted over his fifth placed ball to end the first half scoring, and saw Tipperary lead 0-13 to 1-3 at the break.

Clare introduced Podge Collins, Peter Duggan and Colm Galvin at half-time, and it was Collins who got the first point to cut the gap to six.

Tony Kelly landed a brilliant score from a sideline cut to make it a five point game, before the captain was red-carded just moments later for a challenge on Padraic Maher.

Peter Duggan and Seamus Callanan exchanged frees, before Tipp’s numerical advantage led to Seamus Callanan being on the end of a flowing move, and the captain finished to the net to put his side 1-14 to 1-6 clear.

His second arrived just moments later and in reality, it killed the game as a contest.

Peter Duggan landed three more from placed balls, before Seamus Callanan opted to point a penalty he had won himself.

Mikey O’Malley found the range from a “65, before following up with another from distance, but it mattered little as Tipperary ran out comfortable winners with Robert Byrnes landing their last point.

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Jason McCarthy, David McInerney, Jack Browne; Aidan McCarthy, Conor Cleary, Cathal Malone; Shane Golden, Tony Kelly (C); Diarmuid Ryan, Niall Deasy, Ryan Taylor; Colin Guilfoyle, John Conlon, Michael O’Neill.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Padraic Maher, Donagh Maher; Alan Flynn, Ronan Maher, Barry Heffernan; Michael Breen, Roberty Byrne; Dan McCormack, Noel McGrath, Patrick Maher; Willie Connors, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris

Donal Moloney, Clare Joint Manager, with player Conor Cleary, who got hit by a fellow player in the warm-up before their National Hurling League game against Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
The Clare lads stand for the anthem before their National Hurling League game against Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
John Conlon of Clare in action against Padraic Maher of Tipperary during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Colin Guilfoyle of Clare in action against Cathal Barrett of Tipperary during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Barry Heffernan of Tipperary in action against Niall Deasy of Clare during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Barry Heffernan of Tipperary in action against Niall Deasy of Clare during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Colin Guilfoyle of Clare in action against Cathal Barrett of Tipperary during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Donal Moloney, Clare Joint Manager, during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Michael O Neill and John Conlan of Clare in action against Ronan Maher of Tipperary during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Noel Mc Grath of Tipperary in action against Aidan Mc Carthy of Clare during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Colm Galvin of Clare in action against Dan Mc Cormack of Tipperary during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Robert Byrne of Tipperary in action against Colm Galvin of Clare during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Noel Mc Grath of Tipperary in action against Conor Cleary and Aidan Mc Carthy of Clare during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Tony Kelly(C) of Clare was sent off during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Podge Collins of Clare in action against Robert Byrne of Tipperary during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Peter Duggan of Clare takes a free during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Seamus Callanan(C) of Tipperary celebrates a goal against Clare during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Jack Browne of Clare in action against Jake Morris of Tipperary during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Aidan Mc Carthy of Clare in action against Barry Heffernan of Tipperary during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.
Conor Cleary of Clare in action against Noel Mc Grath of Tipperary during their National Hurling League game at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.

About Derrick Lynch

Check Also

Clare Champion 2019 National Football League Preview

Clare begin a third consecutive season in Division Two of the National Football League this …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)