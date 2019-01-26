No Joy For Clare In Semple Showdown

Tipperary took the first points of the National Hurling League after a 2-16 to 1-11 win over Clare in Thurles.

Aided by a strong breeze, Tipperary raced into an early three point lead with two from Noel McGrath and one from a Seamus Callanan free. It could have been worse though, with Donal Tuohy saving from a Callanan penalty after the Tipperary captain was fouled by Jason McCarthy.

Niall Deasy opened Clare’s account with a free on 12 minutes after good work from Colin Guilfoyle, but this was cancelled out soon after as Callanan knocked over his second placed ball to leave Tipperary 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after the opening quarter.

Two more followed through Jake Morris and Alan Flynn, before a good break from Ryan Taylor created a chance for John Conlon to finish from a tight angle.

Two more Seamus Callanan frees would follow to put the Premier 0-8 to 0-2 clear, and Jake Morris added another to see the gap extend to seven.

A foul on Colin Guilfoyle led to a Clare penalty, and it was finished brilliantly by Niall Deasy to the net with a powerful low drive.

Tipperary’s response was immediate and they landed the next two points through Willie Connors and Noel McGrath to leave it Tipperary 0-11 Clare 1-2 inside the closing five minutes.

Tony Kelly angled over a brilliant score from close to the sideline to cut the gap, but this was cancelled out by Michael Breen.

Seamus Callanan slotted over his fifth placed ball to end the first half scoring, and saw Tipperary lead 0-13 to 1-3 at the break.

Clare introduced Podge Collins, Peter Duggan and Colm Galvin at half-time, and it was Collins who got the first point to cut the gap to six.

Tony Kelly landed a brilliant score from a sideline cut to make it a five point game, before the captain was red-carded just moments later for a challenge on Padraic Maher.

Peter Duggan and Seamus Callanan exchanged frees, before Tipp’s numerical advantage led to Seamus Callanan being on the end of a flowing move, and the captain finished to the net to put his side 1-14 to 1-6 clear.

His second arrived just moments later and in reality, it killed the game as a contest.

Peter Duggan landed three more from placed balls, before Seamus Callanan opted to point a penalty he had won himself.

Mikey O’Malley found the range from a “65, before following up with another from distance, but it mattered little as Tipperary ran out comfortable winners with Robert Byrnes landing their last point.

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Jason McCarthy, David McInerney, Jack Browne; Aidan McCarthy, Conor Cleary, Cathal Malone; Shane Golden, Tony Kelly (C); Diarmuid Ryan, Niall Deasy, Ryan Taylor; Colin Guilfoyle, John Conlon, Michael O’Neill.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Padraic Maher, Donagh Maher; Alan Flynn, Ronan Maher, Barry Heffernan; Michael Breen, Roberty Byrne; Dan McCormack, Noel McGrath, Patrick Maher; Willie Connors, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris