No Clare Representatives To Take Part In Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship

Munster GAA has confirmed that Clare will not have any representatives in this year’s Munster Junior club hurling championship.

Clonlara were crowned champions in Clare after their win over Kilmaley in the decider, but due to the fact that Clonlara are a senior club, they are not permitted to go forward for provincial action.

Meelick and Ogonnelloe were the last two junior clubs standing in the Clare championship with both of those suffering quarter-final defeats at the start of September. It is understood while both were eligible to be considered for the championship, neither opted to take part.

It is the second year running that this scenario has happened with no Clare club going forward either in 2018.

The Clare representatives were due to take on either Kilgarvan of Kerry or Russell Rovers from Cork in the Munster semi-final, with those two meeting in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney this Sunday.

Clare referee Rory McGann will take charge of that contest which has now become a last four clash.