No Changes To Clare Team For Munster U20 Football Semi Final v Cork

Clare manager Michael Neylon has kept faith with the same starting 15 for Wednesday evening’s Munster U-20 Football semi-final clash with Cork.

The Banner booked their spot in the last four with comfortable win over Waterford on Thursday evening last, but will be aware that a much sterner test lies ahead.

The game gets underway on Wednesday evening in Hennessey Memorial Park in Miltown at 7pm.

Clare: Tom O’Brien; Manus Doherty, Michéal Murray, Ciarán McMahon; Daniel Walsh, Cillian Rouine, Sean Conway (c); Oisín Looney, Eoin Rouine; John Murphy, Emmet McMahon, Thomas Clancy; Diarmuid O’Donnell, Shane Meehan, Mark McInerney.