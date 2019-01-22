Newmarket to host jobs information evening

OBAIR Newmarket on Fergus and Shannon Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Rural Development Directorate of Clare County Council, will host an opportunity for Shannon-based companies to meet with young people from Newmarket on Fergus and surrounding areas at the Obair offices in Newmarket on Fergus on Wednesday, from 7 to 8pm.

Companies, ranging from aviation, life sciences and innovation and autonomous modular manufacturing will discuss employment and training opportunities available to young people in their area. Information on apprenticeships, internal training and job prospects will also be discussed with young people considering their future options, as well as those who have recently left school and would like to avail of work in the Shannon area.

This is the first time Shannon Chamber, Clare County Council and local community organisations have joined forces to offer new ways to support young people in the communities of Clare.

Parents and Youth Workers are welcome to attend and young people can submit questions for the companies in advice of the event. There will be an opportunity to hear about the real life experience of someone who has entered training. Participants will also avail of access to information on recruitment and applications processes, as well as links to potential new future opportunities.