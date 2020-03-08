Newmarket-on-Fergus To Regain Full-Time GP Service

A full-time GP service will soon be restored in Newmarket-on-Fergus, health authorities have confirmed.

The news will come as a relief for the people of Newmarket-on-Fergus, which has been without a full-time GP service since Dr Colm Hackett retired in May last year.

Since Dr Hackett’s retirement, the people of Newmarket have had to travel to the Shannon Medical Centre to access vital services.

Delays in appointing a new GP prompted some speculation locally that the full-time GP service in the town would not be replaced. However Deputy Joe Carey, who has had extensive contacts with the Health Service Executive (HSE) in relation to the matter, said he has received confirmation that the appointment of a full-time GP is imminent.

Deputy Carey said: “This news will come as a huge relief to the people of Newmarket-on-Fergus who have been without a GP for far too long.

“This is a hugely important service for Newmarket-on-Fergus and the surrounding catchment area. The lack of a full-time GP service is now a longstanding issue but I’m encouraged by the replies I’ve received from the HSE in relation to the matter.

“The HSE has informed me a number of outstanding elements of the recruitment process, including Garda vetting, occupational health clearances and accommodation agreements, need to be completed prior to the new GP taking up their new role. I have urged the HSE to ensure there are no further delays and that every effort is made to ensure a successful conclusion to the process.”