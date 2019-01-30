Newmarket Celtic take on Lifford in Clare Cup

HOLDERS Newmarket Celtic have been drawn at home in the third round of this year’s Clare Cup.

Liam Murphy’s side will take on a Lifford outfit, who are currently sitting third in the Premier Division standings.

Among the other ties, Avenue United will make the trip to Manus Celtic, while Ennis Town host Sporting Ennistymon.

Clare Cup Round 3 Draw

Bunratty Cratloe v Newmarket Celtic B; Manus Celtic A v Avenue United A; Ennis Town v Sporting Ennistymon A; Kilkishen Celtic v Shannon Town C; Lifford B v Shannon Olympic; Corofin Harps v Shannon Town A; Kildysart Celtic v Turnpike Rovers; Newmarket Celtic A v Lifford A.

The games are to be played on the weekend of February 23.