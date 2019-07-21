New Regional Health Area will transform Clare healthcare delivery – Deputy Carey

IT HAS been claimed that the establishment of a new Mid West regional health area will transform the delivery of healthcare in Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary.

That’s the view of Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey who said that the establishment of six new regional health areas will result in clear financial and performance accountability.

“This is a key step in delivering Sláintecare and is another step towards a vital reform of our health service. It will empower frontline staff and devolve authority from the HSE to the local regions.

“These proposals will help shape the future of healthcare in this country and will give the staff, and more importantly, communities a greater role in the delivery of health.

“The reform will see the establishment of six new regional health areas and will radically change the way we deliver health care,” said Deputy Carey.

The proposed six regional health areas are based on population data, including how people currently access health services, as well as a public consultation.

“Nobody believes the HSE can continue in the way that it is,” Deputy Carey declared.

“We need less bureaucracy, more accountability and fewer layers between the patient and the health service.

“It is important Sláintecare continues to engage with key stakeholders, including the public, patients and staff as part of this process and Minister Harris has confirmed to me that will be the case.”

“It is important that there is now clarity on the future regional areas and detailed work can start on designing the new regional bodies,” Deputy Carey concluded.