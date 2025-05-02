Clare Champion Print Subscription
New day dawns at Hastings

A general view of Hastings Farmhouse at Shannon. Photograph for John Kelly
Owen Ryan
Owen Ryan
Local heritage group Dúchas na Sionna have submitted a planning application for the reconstruction of Hastings Cottage, which would allow for community and educational use.

Its application states that it is a site of historic importance.

“Dúchas na Sionna, the applicant and owner, acquired the property from Clare County Council in 2023,” it states.

“It proposes to restore Hastings Farmhouse, a ruined protected structure, iconic as a surviving feature of the Shannon area from the period before the construction of Shannon New Town.

