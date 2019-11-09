New Cliffs Of Moher 2040 Strategy

CONTRACTS were signed on Friday by Clare County Council with Haley Sharpe Consultants to prepare a new Cliffs of Moher Strategy 2040.

The consultants comprise a multi-disciplinary team who will devise the Strategy that will inform future developments at the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience. This is a joint initiative between Clare County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

Deputy Mayor of Clare, councillor Clare Colleran Molloy, stated that the challenge of this Strategy, and its component master plan, is to deliver a world class visitor experience utilising best practice visitor management and environmental management practices to ensure the future of the natural asset is safeguarded.

Clare county council Chief Executive Pat Dowling said that the opportunity is there to provide adequate facilities onsite while securing a continued contribution to the wider economy, to ensure commercial and environmental sustainability into the future, maintaining market positioning.

The project value is €400,000 and will be completed over 15 months with key deliverables at scheduled points. Miriam Kennedy, head of Wild Atlantic Way confirmed the commitment of Fáilte Ireland to work with the Council on this iconic product and the new strategic path.

Chairperson of Cliffs of Moher centre Ltd., Bobby Kerr, said, “The strategy is a critical piece of work in informing what’s required for this iconic site and dovetails with the Clare strategy ensuring the Cliffs is a driver for tourism in the rest of the county”.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience to work with experts who will take a holistic perspective to develop the much-needed site improvements,” said Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher centre.