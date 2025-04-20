Never-say-die Banner produce remarkable Easter rising

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1

Clare 3-21 Cork 2-24

Heartwarming and heartaching in the same breath, Clare produced one of the most memorable championship fightbacks to dramatically share the opening Munster spoils with Cork in Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chiosóg, writes Eoin Brennan.

A capacity 20,778 attendance was treated to the full gamut of emotions in what was a compelling rollercoaster ride from start to finish. With the wind at their backs, Cork looked almost invincible as they repeatedly battered Clare’s over-worked defence that was without Conor Cleary and subsequently Diarmuid Ryan through injury.

Five goals chances yielded a brace of Brian Hayes majors, with home goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan coming to the hosts’ rescue with excellent saves from Alan Connolly and Darragh Fitzgibbon.

Indeed, Cork were so potent that aside from a Peter Duggan goal chance that was brilliantly repelled by Patrick Collins, Clare couldn’t really argue with a twelve point half-time deficit as the damage could have been much greater than the 2-15 to 0-09 scoreline.

Remarkably it would be a complete role reversal on the turnover though with Clare igniting their revival hopes with goals for Aidan McCarthy and David Reidy within six minutes of the restart at 2-15 to 2-10.

Cork did recover with the next three points but a straight red for Shane Barrett provided renewed hope for the Banner that they grasped with both hands in a thrilling finale.

Still eight down as late as the 65th minute, Brian Lohan’s side would save their best for last as a Peter Duggan goal sparked a 1-6 unanswered rally that not only regained full parity but actually saw Clare inch one clear with a David Reidy free after a foul on replacement Aron Shanagher.

With the six minutes of additional time elapsed, Clare looked to have snatched a famous turnaround victory but referee Liam Gordon would allow one more play which Cork capitalised upon as Ciaran Joyce won a last gasp free that substitute Declan Dalton relievedly arrowed over to rescue a point.

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle); Conor Leen (Corofin), Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), Adam Hogan (Feakle); Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara), David McInerney (Tulla); Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin); Tony Kelly (Ballyea), David Reidy (Éire Óg), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona); Mark Rodgers (Scariff), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

Subs: Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) for Ryan (15, inj), Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for McCarthy (57), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Rodgers (67)

Scorers: Aidan McCarthy (1-7, 6f); Tony Kelly (0-5, 2f); David Reidy (1-2, 2f); Peter Duggan (1-1); Mark Rodgers (2f), Ian Galvin (0-2 each); David Fitzgerald, Cathal Malone (0-1 each)

Cork: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Mark Coleman (Blarney); Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s); Shane Barrett (Blarney), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Seamus Harnedy (St Its’s); Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs: Ger Millerick (Fr. O’Neill’s) for R. Downey (44, inj), Declan Dalton (Fr. O’Neill’s) for Harnedy (48), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers) for Twomey (54), Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Horgan (60), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold) for Connolly (64)

Scorers: Patrick Horgan (0-9, 6f, 1’65); Brian Hayes (2-2); Darragh Fitzgibbon, Alan Connolly (0-3 each); Shane Barrett, Tim O’Mahony (0-2 each); Seamus Harnedy, Brian Roche, Declan Dalton (f) (0-1 each)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)