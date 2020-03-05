Nervousness following Covid-19 diagnoses

THERE is nervousness around Clare as last night it emerged that four cases of the Covid-19 virus have been detected in the county.

Three schools have been closed as a result, along with a day care centre, all in the North Clare area.

It is understood that the four cases are all in one family and their diagnosis came following a recent trip to Italy.

It has been reported that one of the four worked a shift in the emergency department of a hospital since returning to Ireland.

This morning, students at the University of Limerick were advised that if they had been in the Emergency Department of University Hospital Limerick on Wednesday, February 26 in Zone A between 10am and 2pm, they should self-isolate for a week. It is understood that four of them were in the specified area at the time.

Covid-19 is spread through close contact with an infected person’s body fluids (for example, droplets from coughing or sneezing). It is also spread by touching surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on, which is one of the reasons why it is very important that people wash their hands regularly, practise respiratory etiquette and try to avoid touching their face.

Any person concerned that they may have symptoms of the virus should immediately isolate themselves from others and contact their GP by phone.