Narrow escape for Shannon as Éowyn could have been worse

A research team at University of Galway has revealed that Storm Éowyn generated the highest storm surges ever recorded at key locations on Ireland’s western seaboard, including at Shannon Airport.

By analysing sea level information from 47 datasets provided by the Irish National Tide Gauge Network and the Office of Public Works, the team based at the University’s School of Engineering have highlighted the unprecedented power of the storm’s surge – more than 2.5 metres above the normal predicted tidal water level.

The research team highlighted data from three coastal locations during Storm Éowyn – Galway Port, Limerick Docks and Shannon Airport.

At Limerick Docks the highest surge along the western coastline was recorded – reaching 2.99 meters above tidal level.

It wasn’t much better at Shannon, where the tidal gauge recorded surge of 2.7 metres.

At Galway Port the storm surge peaked at 2.6 metres.

Had these surges occurred a week earlier during the high water spring tide, the water levels would have been much higher and the impact far worse.

The data predicts that the water level at Shannon Airport would have been 5.43 metres above mean sea level, with it would have been 4.96 metres in Galway and 5.85m at Limerick Docks.

Dr Indiana Olbert of the School of Engineering at the University of Galway’s College of Science and Engineering warned that climate change will mean such issues will become more frequent in the years to come.

“Extensive research suggest that flooding has increased in frequency and severity in recent decades around the world and this is attributed to climate change,” she said.

“Our analysis of the drivers of flooding in Ireland show that the anthropogenic climate change, that’s the changes related to human activity, will drive more extreme rainfall and generate more intense flooding.

“Such changes are likely to continue with further warming. In future we will witness more extreme weather events that will potentially result in devastating floods.

“Our analysis also shows that a rise in mean sea level rise will significantly increase the risk of coastal flooding in the future.

“The data we have recovered from the hours around Storm Éowyn shows just how narrowly tens of thousands of people avoided tidal inundation and threats to cities, towns and coastal communities.

“It is hard to imagine how narrowly we avoided unprecedented storm surge flooding and an inundation, in particular in towns and cities.”

Dr Niall Madden, Mathematical and Statistical Sciences at University of Galway, said that in spite of the devastation “we were incredibly lucky”.