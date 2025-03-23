Mystery lifeline for Lisdoon post office

Just six days after the fate of the Lisdoonvarna Post Office seemed sealed, an unknown local person has come forward with a proposal to save the key local facility.

The Clare Champion understands that An Post have received a last minute proposal from a local individual to keep the post office open.

This has been confirmed by a number of local sources, but the identity of the person or details of the proposal have not yet been revealed.

The Clare Champion contacted An Post on several occasions yesterday but the state owned company is yet to reply.

