Murrihy to sing loud for Doonbeg

The launch of a new song titled, ‘The Village of Doonbeg’ which celebrates the history, traditions and modern development of Doonbeg, is expected to round off this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the West Clare village.

Composed by popular singer-songwriter PJ Murrihy, the song will be launched at a concert in the Doonbeg Community Hall on Sunday, March 16 – the same day the local St Patrick’s Day parade takes place.

The proceeds of the song CD will go towards the Christmas lights fund and the development of the football pitch in the village.

Asked where the inspiration came from to compose a song about Doonbeg, Mr Murrihy said Doonbeg local, Tommy Comerford mentioned to him on a few occasions that he should do a song about Doonbeg because he had done songs about other places in the county, and so that suggestion put the idea in his head.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE