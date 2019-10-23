Mulqueen Withdraws From Clare Hurling Race

Brian Lohan looks set to be appointed as the new Clare senior hurling manager after Louis Mulqueen announced he was withdrawing from the race.

The pair were the only two nominated following the invitation of expressions of interest in the role over the last two weeks.

Mulqueen was also in the hunt during the initial process, but informed the board on Wednesday that he was not continuing his candidacy.

It leaves Lohan as the only remaining candidate and it is expected he will be proposed for ratification at a board meeting next week.