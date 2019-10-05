Home » Sports » Mulqueen In The Reckoning For Clare Hurling Job
Derek Mc Grath, Waterford manager shakes hands with Davy Fitzgerald, Clare manager as Louis Mulqueen, Clare Selector looks on following their National Hurling League final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly.

The Clare Champion understands that Louis Mulqueen is the third candidate in line for the Clare senior hurling managers job.

The St Joseph’s Doora Barefield clubman was part of the Clare backroom team for the 2013 All Ireland win and 2016 National League success while he also guided Liam Mellows to the Galway SHC title.

He joins Donal Moloney and Brian Lohan in vying for the role, with all three expected to outline their proposed management teams when they meet with Clare GAA officials next week.

It’s expected that an update will be given to delegates at the October meeting of Clare GAA on Tuesday week.

