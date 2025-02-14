Moves to maintain mural

IT is hoped a large Ennis artwork created in response to the conflict in Palestine can remain in place as the owner of the building it was created on has applied for planning permission to keep it there.

The painted mural on the wall of the Market Street Carpark at the back of well known boutique Cornucopia has been in place since last October.

The artwork was commissioned by the People of Clare Against Genocide (POCAG) and the Clare branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and created by local artist Rachel Macmanus.

The groups had the permission of the property owner Sinead Pyne to create the mural which depicts four Palestinian children holding hands while walking through Gaza, surrounded by symbols of doves and keys.