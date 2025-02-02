Mountshannon House concerns

CONCERNS are growing over whether a 19th-century East Clare house will be converted into social housing over the coming year, despite being earmarked for sheltered accommodation for the last two decades.

Councillor Pat Burke (FG) has requested Clare County Council to provide an update on the status of Mountshannon House, Mountshannon, asking who are the legal owners and what are the plans for this property.

The Whitegate councillor recalled at a recent Killaloe Municipal District meeting he had tabled this motion in 2019 and 2020 when he received a similar reply.

“It is a shame that in a tourist village like Mountshannon that the council would buy a Georgian house on the edge of the village owned by Respond and it is examining the legal transfer,” he said.

