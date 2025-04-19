MÓRglór Award awarded to Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy

This year’s annual MÓRglór Award has been awarded to Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, Ireland’s first major traditional Irish music, song and dance event held annually in Miltown Malbay.

Led by a dedicated organising committee including Harry Hughes, Éamon McGivney, Séamus Ó Rócháin and Deirdre Comber, Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy is Ireland’s largest traditional music summer school and commemorates the town’s famous uilleann piper, Willie Clancy.

The idea was initiated by Clancy himself and implemented within six months by Muiris Ó Rócháin in collaboration with CCÉ’s timire ceoil Séamus Mac Mathúna, and local musicians Martin Talty, Paddy Joe McMahon and Junior Crehan.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE