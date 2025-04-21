More than a quarter of a million raised by Darkness into Light

More than €750,000 has been raised by Darkness into Light events hosted in Clare over the last 14 years, according to new figures released by Pieta House.

Responding to Clare Champion queries, Pieta House has confirmed that 1,040 Clare clients have used their counselling and support services and some of these may have availed of their facilities multiple times.

This figure does not include anyone from Clare who access the helpline as these are anonymous.

Three Clare schools also completed the Resilience Academy in 2024. This academy offers programmes for secondary school students aimed at equipping them with emotional resilience tools.

Skills training programmes aim to increase protective factors such as coping skills, problem-solving, decision-making, and cognitive skills.

While these programmes don’t directly target suicide, by targeting risk factors and giving youth important skills, the goal is to prevent the development of suicidal behaviour. The programme aims to equip young people with the skills and knowledge to support themselves not just now but long into the future.

On May 10, people have the opportunity to get up in the early hours and joins walks in Ennis, which is hosting a walk for the 15th year, Shannon, where it is being held for the eleventh year, Kilmihil for the fourth year, Whitegate for the third year, Newmarket-on-Fergus for the first year and Killaloe-Ballina.

Mayor of Ennis, Councillor Clare Colleran-Molloy, who officially launched Darkness into Light in Ennis, said she had participated in this vital walk twice and remembered seeing tee lights illuminating Ennis Courthouse, which she described as “spiritual”.

While her own direct family hasn’t experienced suicide, the Ennis first citizen knows friends who were bereaved by suicide.

Congratulating all the venues who were hosting Darkness into Light in Clare, she believes this incredible wave of support will continue to grow nationally and internationally.

Speaking at the official launch of Clare’s Darkness into Light in the Temple Gate Hotel on Thursday night, Ollie Mullooly said this is the 15th consecutive year this suicide prevention walk will be held in Ennis.

Like Councillor Mary Howard, Mr Mullooly acknowledged they were two of the organising committee that were still involved.

He stressed it was important that participants registered for this fund raising event, which also raises public awareness about the need for suicide prevention measures and help for those bereaved by suicide.

He thanked all the sponsors, people who make donations, catering team and everyone who helps out in any way.

Pieta Campaigns’ Manager, Cathy Drummond revealed more than €400,000 has been raised from this event in Ennis over the last 14 years.

Ms Drummond explained Pieta is a suicide and self-harm prevention charity that also provides free services to people who are struggling with suicidal thoughts or have lost someone to suicide.

It costs €18 million to run Pieta’s services every year, of which 87% comes from fundraising.

She said the people providing the 24-hour crisis support calls are fully qualified therapists.

“People should never be afraid to pick up the phone if they need to speak to a therapist. 60% of our clients are U-25, which is a startling figure. One registration fee for Darkness into Light covers two calls to our helpline,” she said.

Councillor Mary Howard recalled when she was first elected to the council in 2009 no one was saying the word “suicide” following the economic crash.

Even though the Fine Gael Councillor wasn’t directly affected by suicide, she admitted she couldn’t say this word out loud before she attended her first Safe Talk before she ran for election.

Having attended the first Darkness into Light in Ennis, she remembered coming out of the woods and the light appearing at dawn, which provided a “light bulb moment” for her as it clicked what this event is so special for so many people. When Lees Road became too small for the huge numbers, she said the committee went to Ennis Courthouse and now Ennis CBS where they appreciated the superb back up facilities for patrons.

“People get out of their bed at 3 am and arrive at the venue tired but they are doing it because someone they know has been in crisis or has taken their own life. It could be a family member or a work colleague. You see them and they don’t always talk.

“Tom McEvoy and I always made an effort to greet people at the finish. You meet a different cohort of people coming back because they have met somebody who was affected by suicide.

“People come back with a smile on their faces because it means a lot to them and it took a lot to turn up.

“We are now able to say the word ‘suicide’ out loud,” she said.

Registration is available in Sherry Fitzgerald’s offices in Ennis or online on pieta.ie

Anyone who requires support can contact the 24-hour freephone helpline 1800 247247.