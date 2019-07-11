Home » Breaking News » Moneypoint redundancies timeline ‘unrealistic’ say shop stewards
IN a document sent by Moneypoint Shop Stewards to management, they claim that the goal of having the significant cost cutting, which involves over 100 redundancies at the West Clare plant, complete by October is “unrealistic”.

They declined to attend a briefing as they claimed “there is not a complete range of options to be discussed.”

Their email made four points; that they are of the view that there should be no compulsory redundancies, that maximum employment should be maintained at the plant, that terms and conditions for workers should be maintained, and that there should be a specific voluntary service scheme for Moneypoint.

They stated that they are willing to engage with management, but need to have a situation where “a complete suite of options” has been communicated, in advance.

 

