Moloney withdraws due to board ‘uncertainty.’

Donal Moloney has confirmed his decision not to seek appointment to the position of Clare Senior Hurling Manager for 2020.

Moloney had declared his interest in the position to the Clare County Board during the summer and has since met with Board officials on two separate occasions to review the 2019 season and to outline his plan and management team for the coming season.

Moloney said, “Due to the ongoing uncertainty over the process of selecting new management and despite the support I have received from the hurling squad, I do not wish to inhibit members of the existing management team and persons who had committed to coming on board for 2020 from missing out on opportunities as other counties put together their coaching teams. As a management team therefore, we have taken the decision to not seek another term.

“On behalf of the management team, I would like to thank the players for creating such a fantastic environment over many years and for the honesty of effort and commitment they have shown to their families, friends, their clubs and to their county. They have brought great honour to the Clare jersey in the 12 years,” Moloney said.