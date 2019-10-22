Molex to close as 500 jobs are lost

MORE than 500 jobs have been lost at Molex in Shannon. Management held a meeting with staff this afternoon (Tuesday) where it was confirmed that the job losses would be effective from the first quarter of 2020. All jobs will be phased out next year.

In a statement, the company said that “following a review of product lines manufactured at its facility in Shannon, Molex today (Tuesday) Molex has announced its intention to close that facility by the end of 2020, subject to an employee consultation process.’

“This decision in no way reflects on our Shannon employees, who have made an invaluable contribution to our business over many years,” the statement added.

