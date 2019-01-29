Missing man located in Kilrush

KILRUSH Gardai have acknowledged support from members of the public for their assistance and help in searching for a missing pensioner late on Monday evening. Gardai said that the elderly man “has now been located safe and well.”

“Particular thanks to Kilrush GAA, Kilrush Chamber of Commerce. Special mention of thanks to the staff of SuperValu, Kilrush for staying open and providing torches to searchers,” the Garda statement added.

The search was led by Gardai, along with the Coast Guard and Cappa based RNLI. The man lives in the town and he was reported missing on Monday evening.