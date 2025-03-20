Car Tourismo Banner
HomeNewsMinister under fire over trolley figures

Minister under fire over trolley figures

A general view of University Hospital Limerick in Raheen. Photograph by John Kelly.
Dan Danaher
By Dan Danaher
AN Ennis hospital activist has accused the new Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll McNeill (FG) of presenting HSE figures that aren’t a true representation of the chronic overcrowding impacting Clare patients at University Hospital Limerick.

Minister Caroll McNeill has come under fire ahead of her announced visit to UHL this Thursday following years when thousands of patients have waited inordinate lengths of time to secure a bed in the hospital.

Hilary Tonge (SD) of the Mid-West Hospital Campaign has claimed a recent press statement by the Minister on overcrowding in acute hospitals like UHL isn’t an accurate reflection of the waiting times for Clare patients because the HSE figures exclude people who should be counted.

Minister Carroll McNeill has outlined that the number of patients waiting on ED trolleys at 8am over the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend, running from from Saturday to Monday, was reduced by 70% when compared to the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend this year.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

Reporter | 065 686 4148 | ddanaher@clarechampion.ie

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

