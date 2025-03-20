Minister under fire over trolley figures

AN Ennis hospital activist has accused the new Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll McNeill (FG) of presenting HSE figures that aren’t a true representation of the chronic overcrowding impacting Clare patients at University Hospital Limerick.

Minister Caroll McNeill has come under fire ahead of her announced visit to UHL this Thursday following years when thousands of patients have waited inordinate lengths of time to secure a bed in the hospital.

Hilary Tonge (SD) of the Mid-West Hospital Campaign has claimed a recent press statement by the Minister on overcrowding in acute hospitals like UHL isn’t an accurate reflection of the waiting times for Clare patients because the HSE figures exclude people who should be counted.

Minister Carroll McNeill has outlined that the number of patients waiting on ED trolleys at 8am over the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend, running from from Saturday to Monday, was reduced by 70% when compared to the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend this year.

