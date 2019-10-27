Miltown do the double as they down the Bricks

Miltown Malbay 0-12 Kilmurry Ibrickane 0-8
ST JOSEPH’S Miltown Malbay rattled off five scores without reply to come from behind and claim their second senior title in as many seasons.
It was a fast start to the game with an Eoin Cleary free getting proceedings underway while Aidan McCarthy got the Bricks off the mark as he curled a fine point over the bar from the left-hand side.
It appeared Kilmurry had added a goal seconds later when Michael O’Dwyer finished to the net but referee Fergal Gray had sounded his whistle in the build-up and he called play back for a free to Miltown Malbay.
Kilmurry Ibrickane took the lead in the 12th minute with a Keelan Sexton free from 25m out but a minute later, late inclusion Graham Kelly fired over a gorgeous point from 30m out to level it at 0-2 each.
Sexton was having a big say in proceedings and his free followed by a beauty from the outside of the boot saw his side lead 0-4 to 0-2 with 20 minutes gone.
The low scoring didn’t reflect the exciting and end-to-end nature of the game which was a big improvement on the sides’ meeting last week.
Sexton then fired over the score of the half with a beautiful free curled in from the left-hand sideline.
Eoin Cleary then fired over a booming effort while under pressure. A score Miltown Malbay badly needed.
He then added a free before Conor Cleary would draw his side level just before the half-time whistle with a monster from 50 yards out. The sides were level heading into the dressing rooms.
Eoin Cleary landed his fourth from a free from 21 yards out before Miltown went very close to the game’s first goal when Cormac Murray’s fisted effort somehow stayed out.
Goalkeeper Ian McInerney then slotted a long-range free to see the sides’ level again with a quarter remaining.
Conor Cleary then landed a huge point from 45m out that lifted his side and the St Joseph’s crowd.
Sexton gave the Kilmurry contingent something of their own to cheer about soon after when he nailed a ’45 and the sides were locked at 0-7 each with 10 minutes remaining.
Sexton fired over his sixth from a placed ball straight in front of the goals before Darragh McDonagh blazed his shot over the crossbar when through on goal to leave it 0-8 each with just a minute of normal time remaining.
As the clock struck 60 minutes, McDonagh found space to notch his second point at a crucial time.
Eoin Cleary then kicked a free from 21 yards to put his side two ahead with two minutes remaining of the additional four.
Two late points from Cormac Murray and Eoin Curtin ensured that Miltown Malbay were crowned Clare champions for 2019.
St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay: Sean O’Brien; Enda O’Gorman, Seanie Malone, Eoin O’Brien; Aidan McGuane, Gordon Kelly, Gearoid Curtin; Oisin Looney, Conor Cleary; Graham Kelly, Eoin Cleary, Kieran Malone; Brian Curtin, Darragh McDonagh, Cormac Murray.
Kilmurry Ibrickane: Ian McInerney; Mark Killeen, Darren Hickey, Ciaran Morrissey; Daniel Walsh, Martin McMahon, Daragh Sexton; Keith King, Aidan McCarthy; Shane Hickey, Enda Coughlan, Michael Hogan; Michael O’Dwyer, Dermot Coughlan, Keelan Sexton.
For comprehensive reports, analysis and reaction, pick up next week’s Clare Champion
Aiden Moloney, Kilmurry Ibrickane manager with his charges before their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Joe Cullen sings a Miltown anthem during the cup presentation following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Miltown fans watch the cup presentation following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Gordon Kelly (C) of Miltown makes his acceptance speech after collecting the silverware following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Cormac Murray of Miltown is held on high as players and supporters celebrate following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Eoin O Brien of Miltown is held on high as players and supporters celebrate following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Eoin O Brien of Miltown is congratulated by supporters following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Eoin O Brien of Miltown is congratulated by Geraldine Looney following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Miltown fans celebrate following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Michael Murray and Cian Flanagan of Miltown celebrate following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Cormac Murray of Miltown is congratulated following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Oisin Looney of Miltown is congratulated by his aunt Geraldine following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
David O Brien, Miltown manager, and Darragh Mc Donagh of Miltown following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Michael Murray and Gearoid Burke of Miltown celebrate following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Cormac Murray and Eoin Cleary of Miltown celebrate following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Celebration time for Cormac Murray of Miltown following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Celebration time for Miltown players following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Darragh Mc Donagh of Miltown celebrates following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Celebration time for Miltown players following their senior football county final replay win over KIB at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
A Miltown fan celebrates a point late on during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
A happy Miltown fan during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
A disappointed young KIB supporter near the end of their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Cormac Murray of Miltown celebrates a late point during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Kickey of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Cormac Murray of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
KIB fans watch the closing stages of their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Mark Killeen of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Cormac Murray of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Michael Hogan of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Cormac Murray of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Daragh Sexton of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Oisin Looney of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Ian Mc Inerney of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Oisin Looney of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Cormac Murray of Miltown comes close to scoring a goal during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Cormac Murray of Miltown comes close to scoring a goal during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Cormac Murray of Miltown comes close to scoring a goal during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Gearoid Curtin of Miltown in action against Darren Hickey of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Darragh Mc Donagh of Miltown in action against Keith King (C) of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Darren Hickey of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Eoin Cleary of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Aidan Mc Guane of Miltown in action against Aidan Mc Carthy of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Miltown fans on the terrace during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Kieran Malone of Miltown in action against Keith King (C) of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Daniel Walsh of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Enda O Gorman of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Dermot Coughlan of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Enda O Gorman of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Gordon Kelly (C) of Miltown in action against Michael O Dwyer of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Conor Cleary of Miltown in action against Darren Hickey of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Keelan Sexton of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Seanie Malone of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Keith King (C) of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Gearoid Curtin of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Enda Couglan of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Eoin O Brien of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Sean O Brien of Miltown in action against Dermot Coughlan of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Darragh Mc Donagh of Miltown in action against Dermot Coughlan of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Michael O Dwyer of Kilmurry Ibrickane celebrates a goal, which was disallowed, during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Michael O Dwyer of Kilmurry Ibrickane scores a goal, which was disallowed, despite Eoin O Brien of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Enda Couglan of Kilmurry Ibrickane in action against Eoin O Brien and Seanie Malone of Miltown during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Kieran Malone of Miltown in action against Aidan Mc Carthy of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Darragh Mc Donagh of Miltown in action against Keith King and Aidan Mc Carthy of Kilmurry Ibrickane during their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Keith King (C) of Kilmurry Ibrickane, leads the team behind the pipe band before their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
Gordon Kelly (C) of Miltown, leads the team behind the pipe band before their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.
David O Brien, Miltown manager, before their senior football county final replay at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly.