Miltown Confirm Appointment Of New Senior Football Manager For 2020

The Clare senior football champions have appointed their new manager.

Cork native Ned English will take up the reins in Miltown for the coming season, with his backroom team to be finalised in the coming weeks.

English, who runs the Castlecor Potato company, has extensive experience at club level having managed numerous teams in both Cork and Limerick.

He was also in the running to be Cork senior football manager in 2015.

He takes over from David O’Brien who stepped down after a year in charge which saw him lead his native club to the Cusack Cup and championship double.

Elsewhere two of Clares best known GAA figures are combining in an effort to win the Limerick senior hurling title.

All Ireland winning Clare selector Tony Considine has been appointed as manager of Kilmallock for the coming year. His backroom team includes Kilmurry Ibrickanes Odran O’Dwyer as the strength and conditioning coach.

The former international rules star is also coaching Kilmihil in the Clare senior football championship.