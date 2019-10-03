Michael Cusack’s Looking To Go One Better In 2019 Clare JAFC Final

Michael Cusacks make their bid for the Clare Junior A football title for the second year running this weekend when they face the Banner in the decider.

It was also Ennis based opposition for the North Clare men 12 months ago as they lost out to Eire Óg by 2-14 to 2-6.

They are back in the final once more after a solid championship campaign, in which their only defeat came against Sunday’s opponents when they met in the group stages. They edged past Lissycasey in the last eight before coming through a tough battle with Clooney-Quin to reach the final. Manager Pat Davoren admits there is a buzz building around the club as another county final approaches.

“There is an excitement around the place over the last few days and the young lads are out putting up the bunting so that is great to see. It is great to be back in this situation again especially after last year’s disappointment. I was only involved on a small scale last year but you could see that the defeat knocked the lads back a small bit. The league was hard work for us and it took us a while to get going again this year. Once we got into championship mode things changed a bit. The lads were growing in confidence with every game they played and they got back into the groove again once they made that steady progression” he said.

Like most rural clubs, Michael Cusacks have a small pool of players to pick from and Davoren feels having big days to look forward to will encourage younger players to commit for the future.

“It is massive to have days like this. When I was playing myself it was the same way in that we had a small pick. It is just a disease that most rural clubs just have to live with. We are fortunate in the sense that we have the few lads from Tubber who help us out and they are a huge addition but the reality is that without them we would not be where we are. We had a really tough test against Clooney-Quin in the semi-final and they pushed us all the way. Both teams had our purple patches and we just came through. We have a good strong panel available to us which we have not had in a while and everyone will be needed. There will a few lads disappointed not to be starting on Sunday but it means we have good lads to come in and there is good mix of youth along with the wise old heads and I think we are in a good place at the moment. We played the Banner already in the group stages and they are a really good progressive team. They have a fantastic young team and with youth comes a devil may care attitude that allows them play with a sense of freedom. We know it will be another massive test and it is there for both teams to go and win it ” he noted.