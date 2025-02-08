McPherson’s ‘The Weir’ coming to Corofin this week

Conor McPherson’s The Weir will be brought to stage in the Burren later this week by the Corofin Dramatic Society.

The play, which is directed by John Clancy, is set in a rural pub in County Leitrim in the early 1990s.

The play unfolds over the course of one faithful evening as five characters share stories about themselves and others, some of the stories are true and some based on local legend or rumour.

On the surface, the conversation on the night is jovial and casual, but underneath the banter lies a darker and more disturbing element.

