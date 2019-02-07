McMahon Looking To Drive St Anne’s To Munster Glory

Dylan McMahon is no stranger to operating at the top level when it comes to hurling.

The Clonlara man was one of the keystones for the Clare minor hurlers in 2018, with some hugely impressive performances in the half-back line as the Banner got within touching distance of a Munster Final.

He will line out in a provincial decider this weekend when he will be vice-captain of St Anne’s Community College as they bid for glory in the Munster Senior C decider.

Dylan admits it is an exciting time for all involved.

“It’s great for everyone involved with the squad to have reached this stage. We have been training so hard all year, so to get to the final is a huge boost. We have a few lads who are in their last year in the school and will be sitting their Leaving Cert in June before moving on, so to win something like this would be a great way for them to round off their time in the school. We have been put to the pin of our collar a few times now so for this year and it’s been a great sign of the lads to have come through those battles. We are going to the game at the weekend as underdogs but anything can happen on a given day and obviously we are hoping we can come out with the win” he said.

McMahon and team-mate Mikey Gough were central cogs for the Clare minors last year, and have developed that experience to build this run with St Anne’s. Dylan feels that having a number of their squad operating at such a high level means that everyone is improving each time they play.

“It’s not just myself and Mikey, we have lads there from the likes of Broadford and Ballina, and they’re all playing at the top level with their clubs too. It’s great to have that kind of experience then when we all come together, and having Mr Gleeson and Mr Hayes with us then helps to gel the whole thing together. They have great trust in us and help us out anyway they can and that’s brilliant support to have. The one thing we have in our squad is a real sense that we are all like one big family. Everyone gets along really well and there’s never any arguing or anything like that which is great. Everyone rows in on the effort and that’s exactly what you want in a squad. The whole school and all the parents are always brilliant to support us and hopefully they will turn out in force again now this weekend” he concluded.

Throw in on Saturday is at 12.30pm in Toomevara.