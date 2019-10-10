McMahon Hoping For 60 Minute Performance In Clare IHC Final

Seanie McMahon is the first to admit that it has been an inconsistent few years for St Joseph’s Doora Barefield.

Relegation came their way in 2014 as part of the five team cull from the senior ranks, but that was forgotten about two years later as they took the scalp of Broadford in the decider. 2017 saw them consolidate their place in the top tier, but that status was lost again 12 months ago.

They are now just 60 minutes away from a second intermediate title in the last four years, and McMahon is confident they are ready to make that push back up the ranks once more.

“Last year was a real disappointment to get relegated. We were really keen to have a go at getting back up straight away and we are in the final now so this is where we wanted to be. We came up in 2016 but just never really got going last year. It can be quite cutthroat in that if a couple of games go against you then you really are in dire trouble. You only have to look at the example of O’Callaghan’s Mills this year being in the relegation final after being in the senior semi-final last year. Things just did not go our way last year and while we were close in a lot of games, we just could not seem to get on the right side of it. This is where we are now and our aim is to get back up and stay there” he said.

Since that first relegation in 2014, the makeup of the squad has undergone real change with a number of players from successful underage squads coming through to establish themselves at adult level. McMahon says having them take up the mantles as leaders has been a real positive for the club as they look to move on from last year’s disappointment.

“If you go down, you deserve to go down. Last year we lost four games and when you do that, you cannot have any complaints. When we went down in 2014, we had been struggling for a few years before that. I think now we have a lot of good young lads coming through and we finished with nine U-21’s on the field against Scariff the last day and they are great lads. There are the more experienced lads in there with them too so we have a lovely blend. We would just love to win the next day and get up so we can try and develop even more. These guys are really proud of being from Doora Barefield and they want to play for the club and you even see that with the amount of them that are playing football too. They have given a great commitment and they want to be the best they can be and achieve as much as they can. We never had to try and fire them up this year because they were disappointed themselves in what happened. They have gotten us back to the final now so we want to win that and that is the aim of everyone involved” said McMahon.

St Joseph’s have not taken the easy road back to the decider, with their last two games against Tubber and Scariff having to go all the way to extra-time before getting over the line. There was also one defeat along the way which ironically came against Saturday’s opponents when they met in the second round. McMahon feels the manner in which they have had to dig deep to get here will stand to them.

He said: “If you can come through it, then it is a great road to have gone. We have had really tough battles the whole way along including two that went to extra-time so we have had a really tough route. I think we have developed a lot because of it and lads have really come to the fore when things have gone against us. We had setbacks with lads getting injured but everyone has just gotten on with it and no one is complaining. It is a great sign of their character and we are delighted with how they have dealt with everything and we are very proud of them. In terms of the semi-final, we played nearly the opposite of the Tubber game in that we were excellent in the first half day but struggled at times in the second. Against Scariff we were poor enough for 40 minutes but played really well after that and there is a huge positive to take from that because the lads did not give up and kept battling away. At the same time if we produce a performance like that the next day, it will not do. That is the one issue we have had in that we have been inconsistent and haven’t put 60 minutes together so if we are to win the final, we need to play the full game at the tempo we played against Scariff in the closing stages. If we do that, we are in with a great chance but if we don’t, we won’t and that is the bottom line”.

Seanie feels any talk of previous meetings between the sides will have no impact on Saturday’s game.

“They will have their own motivations I am sure but all that really matters is it will be two teams going at it and what is gone before is in the past. It would mean a lot to have St Joseph’s back up senior and with the group we have, I think they would enjoy being back up senior if we can get there. I have always felt the intermediate championship is the hardest one of all to win. Nothing comes easy in it and while we would love to be back up senior, to do it you have to win the toughest competition and that is the intermediate championship. We are in the final and delighted to be there and we want to have a real go at it” he concluded.