McDowell Looking Forward To Special Atmosphere In Lahinch For Irish Open

One of the home favourites for the 2019 Irish Open title is expecting a special week in Lahinch for the 2019 Irish Open.

Graeme McDowell is back on familiar territory, as he bids to add the Irish Open title to the South of Ireland championship he won as an amateur in 2000.

“It is my first time back here, I think, in 18 years. Certainly don’t remember the golf course very well. I’ve got to be honest. My memories are pretty minimal. Match-play back in those days, and some days you’d play 12 holes and other days you played a few more holes than that. Some years you came down and lost in the first round, other years you played better, but I always have great memories of the South of Ireland. I don’t remember the golf course being so good to be honest with you. I really enjoyed it this morning. The golf course is very mixed. The front nine is quite short and tricky and you can make a score, and the back nine is quite long and a little bit more there in

front of you. Obviously the weather is perfect, great fans out there. The atmosphere should be a lot of fun this weekend. Great venue, very happy for Paul and all he’s done here. Looks spectacular, great field, and hopefully

we’re going to have a nice weekend” said G-Mac.

He continued: “I think hats off to Paul McGinley and really the marketing he’s done the last six months on social

media and really building this event up. It’s a fantastic venue. Certainly no complaints from a golf course setup point of view. It’s really, really good. Lots of people out there this morning even in the Pro-Am, so expecting a really great atmosphere. I always have great memories of the town here. The Guinness tastes good down in this part of the world, and great hospitality and great people. I always have amazing memories. I think my memories are better off the course than they are from on the course to be honest with you. But like I say, really happy for Paul and just the European Tour in general. It’s going to be a great, great week and hopefully everyone comes out and

supports”.