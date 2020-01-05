Mayor of Clare to boycott commemoration event for the Royal Irish Constabulary

MAYOR of Clare, Councillor Cathal Crowe has announced he will boycott a national commemoration service for the Royal Irish constabulary due to be held on January 17.

In a statement, Cllr Crowe said while he has no ill feelings toward any individuals that served in the RIC, he could not attend an event that “eulogised an organisation that was the strong-arm of the British state in Ireland. The RIC joined army and auxiliaries (Black & Tans) in search parties and raids that resulted in our country-people being killed / tortured or having their homes torched,” Cllr Crowe said.

The Clare Mayor’s statement reads as follows:

“I have decided to boycott the national commemoration service for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) on January 17th.

“As Mayor of Clare I was invited to attend the event by the Minister of Justice. In the main, I think all of the government’s state commemorations have been apt and tasteful but I see the commemoration of the RIC as a step too far.