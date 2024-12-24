Massive drug seizure at Shannon Airport

ON Monday as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 64 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,280,000 at Shannon Airport.

The cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum packed packages in the baggage of two female passengers who had disembarked a flight from the United States.

The women were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295