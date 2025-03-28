Market days for Ennis students?

LOCAL students could be the answer to a revitalisation of the Ennis Market, with proposals being explored that would involve secondary students selling their own produce with profits to be donated to charity.

The initiative, which would involve Transition Year students from Ennis Community College/Gaelcoláiste an Chláir is in its early stages however Sean Lenihan, A/Director of Services, has confirmed that the Ennis Municipal District “would be delighted to support and assist in this initiative in whatever way that we can” with meetings set to take place with the school.

The idea is the brainchild of Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle (SF) who outlined to a meeting of the Ennis Municipal District that the project “will involve students growing their own vegetables in the school’s poly-tunnel, selling their produce at the Ennis Market, and donating profits to a local charity of their choice”.