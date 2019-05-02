Man’s body found in public toilet

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a public toilet in Ennis this morning.

The discovery was made at around 8am in the local authority owned automatic public facility at Abbey Street car park. The man is believed to be in his 30s.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí say they are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A spokesman said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area of the Abbey Street car park last night, during the night or into early this morning to contact Ennis Garda Station (065-6848100) if they have any information.”