Managing a closed Cliffs trail presenting significant challenges

Talks have taken place between the Clare Local Development Company (CLDC), Clare County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development about handing over the management of the Cliffs of Moher Trail.

This handover was one of the key recommendations of the Tobin Report, which was published earlier this month. The report outlined a number of possible ways forward for the popular tourist walk, and recommended that Clare County Council take over the function of trail manager from CLDC.

CEO of CLDC Doirin Graham told The Clare Champion that she accepts the recommendation of the Tobin Report and that CLDC does not have the resources needed to repair and manage the trail.

With large sections of the trail closed since last August, when a Sport Ireland safety audit found significant safety hazards on the trail, she says that “managing a closed trail” is now becoming a growing challenge.

Ms Graham says that local landowners are facing significant challenges due to illegal parking, people trying to break into the closed trail and tourist damaging farmers fences and property.

“For quite some time we have realised that we don’t have the staff or the resources required to manage the trail at the scale that it is at,” she said.

“The county council are the obvious body to take over the management of the trail. They have the resources and the grants from the Department to upgrade the trail and they have the expertise in doing large infrastructure projects.

“There are now huge challenges around managing a closed trail to do with illegal parking, people trying to breach the closure and get onto the trail, damaging farmers fences. There are a whole lot of new issues for farmers which need to be managed.

“For all of those reasons, we are happy with the recommendation [of the Tobin Report] and we are in discussion with Clare County Council and the Department about changing over [the trail management] to the county council.

“Those discussions are currently underway.”

Local farmers who own sections of the trail are currently paid for the use of their land through the National Walks Scheme, which is administered by CLDC.

“This arrangement will also have to come to an end as part of the handover to Clare County Council.

“The farmers contract with the National Walks Scheme will need to come to an end, and that will happen this year. That is part of our discussions with the Department,” said Ms Graham.

“The other aspect is who manages the trail as a tourism amenity. We are currently the trail management organisation, so we are responsible for managing the trail, not just the walks scheme.

“That function will move to the council. The issue there is more so about agreeing that process with Clare County Council, tidying up detail and agreeing a date for a handover.”

Sport Ireland, the body which provides insurance cover for the trail, conducted an updated safety audit on the northern section of the trail in recent weeks.

“We have done work over the last few months on any outstanding issues on the [open area of] the northern section of the trail,” said Ms Graham.

“Sport Ireland came at our request and walked through the entire northern section, including the closed section.

“The work on that section cannot be done without agreement from the landowner.”

As CLDC prepares to hand over management of the trail, Ms Graham says the group has done a good job in challenging circumstances.

“The work that CLDC is portrayed differently by different people and different organisation. We were given the limited resourced that we were given, to manage a trail of this size, which has become a far bigger challenge and logistical task to manage over the years. It grew into something that we could never have envisioned and we never had the resources to manage it,” she said.

“We had one staff member who had a whole lot of other walks to manage as well. We had a maintenance budget of just €3,000 per annum under the walks scheme.

“We got great support from the Department to help plug those gaps but the scale of what was needed was far bigger than we had the resources to do.

“Then complications came when, in parallel to what we were doing, the county council were entering into agreements with landowners.

“That did create a two tiered system which was not easy for us to manage.

“That created problems between the landowners as well, and that came back to us. That created an increasing level of unhappiness amongst the landowners. When people see things that they feel are unfair, that creates problems.

“But over the years, nobody ever refused to work with us. No landowner ever closed the trail, over all of those 13 years. That is testament to the fact that, despite not having the resources, we always did as much as we could.

“Others might look in from the outside and say that we didn’t do this or that, but they might need to stand in our shoes and try and do what we tried to do. We were given a difficult task to do and I think that we did a good job.”