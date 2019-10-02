Body recovered from Cliffs of Moher

A body was recovered from the base of the Cliffs of Moher on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed that the man is in his 20s and from Galway. The recovery was made during a search as a person had been seen falling from the Cliffs of Moher on Tuesday. Among those involved in the search on Tuesday and Wednesday were the Doolin based Irish Coastguard, Shannon based Rescue 115 and Gardai. The man was removed from the cliffs and brought to the Irish Coastguard building in Doolin before being removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem and identification.