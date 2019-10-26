Home » Breaking News » Man drowns in Kilkee
The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter

Man drowns in Kilkee

October 26, 2019 473 Views

A man who is believed to be from Poland, drowned in Kilkee on Saturday afternoon.

He had been fishing when he drowned.

The man was removed to University Hospital Limerick by Rescue 115, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

 

Tags

Check Also

Daisy getting into Hallowe'en mode as Hairy Potter.

Happy Howllowe’en from Daisy

Have you ever heard of a Howllowe’en Party? I must confess I hadn’t until my …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!