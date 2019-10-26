Man drowns in Kilkee

A man who is believed to be from Poland, drowned in Kilkee on Saturday afternoon.
He had been fishing when he drowned.
The man was removed to University Hospital Limerick by Rescue 115, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
