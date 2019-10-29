Home » Breaking News » Man dies in Ennis crash

October 29, 2019 849 Views

One of the two people injured in the road traffic collision which occurred at Cahercallamore, Ennis yesterday afternoon has died in hospital from his injuries.

A male rear passenger in his early 80s was removed to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries and passed away later.  The female driver and front seat passenger were also treated at Limerick University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

In the second car both the male driver and female passenger were uninjured.

The scene was preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have completed their examination. The road was closed and has since reopened.

Gardaí at Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this road traffic collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065-6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,

