A visitor to the Cliffs of Moher died on Friday following a fall. The man is believed to be from India and was studying in Ireland. It is understood that the tragedy happened when he was taking a photograph.The nearby Doolin Coast Guard unit responded to the accident as did Shannon based Rescue 115, which searched the area, where the man had fallen in.

The man was removed to Doolin where he was pronounced dead. He was then removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem.