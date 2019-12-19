Man detained in Ennis as counterfeit notes are seized

GARDAí have arrested a man in his late teens and seized approximately €2,000 in suspected counterfeit notes following searches in Ennis and Ennistymon today (Thursday).
As part of an ongoing investigation, Gardaí from the Clare division carried out a search at two houses in Ennis and Ennisymon. During the search in Ennis, Gardaí seized 100 counterfeit €20 notes. A man in his late teens was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.