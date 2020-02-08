Man Arrested In Connection With Nine Incidents Of Theft

A MAN in his 20s was arrested by Gardaí in Shannon yesterday evening in connection with a number of thefts after he attempted to avoid a Garda checkpoint, before being apprehended.

Gardaí from the Clare Division Roads Policing Unit carried out a high-visibility checkpoint in the Smithstown area of Shannon as part of a planned operation on Friday evening. During the course of the checkpoint, a car was observed turning away from the checkpoint and was subsequently intercepted by a patrol car.

The car, which was previously known to Gardaí in connection with a number of theft incidents, was seized by Gardaí as it displayed no tax or insurance.

During the course of his detention, the man admitted to nine incidents of theft at filling stations between December 8, 2019 and February 2, 2020, during which he drove away from the premises without paying for fuel. The incidents occurred in various locations nationwide.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 5pm today, February 8.