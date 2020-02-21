Man arrested following attempted Ennis burglary

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in relation to an attempted burglary at a business premises in Ennis on Thursday.

Shortly before 2am, Gardaí from Ennis Garda Station received a report of a man trying to gain entry to a business premises on Barrack Street in Ennis.

Gardaí attended the scene and were able to ascertain details of the man believed to have been involved. His details were circulated to all Gardaí in the area and a man in his 30s was arrested a short time later.

He was brought to Ennis Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.