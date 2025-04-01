Make a Wish in Ennis and Shannon

Make-A-Wish Ireland will host important collection event in Ennis and Shannon this Friday.

Wish Week 2025 will once again shine a light on the power of wishes, uniting individuals, businesses, and communities to help grant life-changing wishes for children across Ireland living with serious illnesses.

This year, the charity is putting an even greater focus on community fundraising efforts nationwide, with supermarket and on-street bucket collections taking place throughout the week.

Make-A-Wish Ireland receives no government funding and relies entirely on public donations and corporate support to continue its work. This yearly campaign couldn’t happen without sponsorship, and we are very grateful to its4women for joining us this year to support our national fundraising day.

Every year in Ireland, it is estimated that 650 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, but only 33% apply for a wish. That means hundreds of children who could experience the hope and strength a wish provides are not coming forward—either because families don’t know about the charity, or they feel others are “more deserving”. Many families don’t realise their child qualifies for a wish and misconceptions around eligibility mean life-changing wishes are going ungranted.

On Wish Day, Friday, April 4, volunteers will be out in force across the country collecting donations to help raise awareness and grant these life-changing wishes to children living with serious illnesses.

Keep an eye out for the Make-A-Wish team in blue and give generously to help make more wishes come true. You can also contribute via www.makeawish.ie or Revolut to help Make-A-Wish reach more children in need.

“The psychological and medical benefits of wish-granting are backed by research, and we hear daily how wishes can reduce stress, improve emotional well-being, and even aid medical recovery.”

Susan goes on to express her gratitude for the support of its4women,” said Susan McQuaid-O’Dwyer, CEO of Make-A-Wish Ireland.

“Wish Week is a crucial fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Ireland, helping us reach more children who are facing unimaginable challenges. We are thrilled to be working with its4women this year, making it possible to increase bucket collections and engage local communities in this vital campaign. Every donation brings us closer to granting more magical wishes, and we urge the public to support our volunteers and donate generously.”

Look out for the Make-A-Wish team in blue at bucket collections in supermarkets and streets across Ireland and donate generously. Bucket collections will take place in Dunnes Stores, Shannon Town Centre and Dunnes Stores, Ennis on Friday, April 4.