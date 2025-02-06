Magnificent seven newcomers help Keane to get off the mark

Far from getting carried away with a first victory of his reign, the pragmatist that is new Clare Manager Peter Keane not only wasn’t gushing about a 13 point victory over Leitrim but if anything was still scarred by the severe storm that greeted his side in Belfast seven days earlier.

“We’re obviously happy to win at home. In any league, it’s your home games that you’ve got to win and then if you can get a bit of success on the road it’s great.

“Conditions are glorious this week compared to last and that allows fellas to play properly. I mean I’ve never witnessed anything as bad as last Sunday and that’s coming from South Kerry where we generally play our regional championships in November and December.

“It was a really, really bad day, for both teams obviously as I don’t want to take away from Antrim’s win but it turned out to be an unpleasant day all round for us as we were disappointed coming home but made up for it today and can now look forward to Fermanagh at home in two week’s time.”

What were the highlights of his first home triumph? Clare’s nine strong spread of scorers? The spectacular goals?

“We’re looking for movement and there’s plenty of movement so far which led to those two goals today.

“Actually one of the key features over the past two games is that we’ve seven fellas that…