John Horgan, Shannon Heritage, on the Tourism Ireland stand at CMT Stuttgart. Photograph - Tourism Ireland

Luring German visitors to Clare

Tourism Ireland in Germany kicked off its busy programme of promotions for 2017 with a strong presence at this week’s CMT (Caravan, Motor & Tourism Fair) in Stuttgart. Tourism Ireland is joined at CMT by 14 Irish tourism businesses, including Shannon Heritage.

The nine-day travel fair, which attracted 220,000 visitors in 2016, provides a valuable opportunity for the participating Irish companies to showcase and sell their product and to communicate what is unique about Clare, the Shannon Region and Ireland as a great holiday destination for German travellers.

